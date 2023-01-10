Gas (GAS) Price Up 6.7% This Week

Gas (GAS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00012343 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market cap of $127.10 million and $4.26 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003460 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00443532 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.38 or 0.01303667 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,464.02 or 0.31327538 BTC.
About Gas
Gas launched on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
