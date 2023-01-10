G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $9,324.29 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00064783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00024646 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000256 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000210 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

