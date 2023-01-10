Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.82 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $66.82 million and approximately $271,693.18 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Function X

Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

