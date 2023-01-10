Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.82 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Function X token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $66.82 million and approximately $271,693.18 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003446 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00445149 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $227.03 or 0.01310163 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,448.28 or 0.31441722 BTC.
About Function X
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.
