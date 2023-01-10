FTX Token (FTT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $86.52 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00007782 BTC on major exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $446.25 million and approximately $86.52 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 58.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About FTX Token

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

