Fruits (FRTS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $619,297.59

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, Fruits has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Fruits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Fruits has a total market cap of $6.40 million and approximately $619,297.59 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fruits alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00445892 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.01303958 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,492.35 or 0.31494236 BTC.

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is www.fruitsc.org. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fruits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fruits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.