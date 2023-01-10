Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 108,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,506. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $9.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 111,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 52,132 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

