Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. This is an increase from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 108,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,506. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $9.11.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
