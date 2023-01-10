Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Truist Financial

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FOXF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.67.

Shares of FOXF opened at $99.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.31. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $161.57.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $409.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,815,000 after acquiring an additional 402,530 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $17,905,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,382,000 after purchasing an additional 139,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,983,000 after purchasing an additional 136,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

