Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Sold by JCSD Capital LLC

JCSD Capital LLC decreased its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,077,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after acquiring an additional 51,395 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,519,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 94,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Flushing Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $41,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $791,097.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FFIC stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $586.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.70. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

