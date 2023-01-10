First National Bank of South Miami Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.70.

Medtronic Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

