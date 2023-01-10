First National Bank of South Miami Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $271.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.16.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

