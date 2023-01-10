First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

INBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Justin P. Christian bought 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,724. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin P. Christian acquired 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,724.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,475 shares of company stock valued at $508,644. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 41.8% in the second quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 47,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 25.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 34.5% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INBK opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $225.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.51.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.