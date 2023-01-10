First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.10.

FFWM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Foundation to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

First Foundation Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $827.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. Equities analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,874,761.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,874,761.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini bought 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,930.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 79.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 674.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading

