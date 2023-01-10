First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 2.5% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

PM traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.09. 13,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,053. The company has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

