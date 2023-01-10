FinVolution Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 23,924 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,620% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,391 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in FinVolution Group by 1,098.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 829,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 760,434 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,418,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 632,926 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 593,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 404,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 373,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,439,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,962,000 after acquiring an additional 314,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

Shares of FINV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 58,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,779. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. FinVolution Group has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $417.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, China Renaissance reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price target on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

About FinVolution Group

(Get Rating)

FinVolution Group operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform is empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.