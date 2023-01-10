Fei USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $424.48 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $424.48 million and $1.27 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fei USD

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 1.00125702 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,240,555.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

