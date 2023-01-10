Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

FATE opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $498.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $49.52.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

