Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,361 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.61. 41,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,008,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.08 and its 200-day moving average is $136.73.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.52.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.