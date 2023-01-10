Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amgen Price Performance

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $274.53. 21,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,510. The stock has a market cap of $146.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.99 and a 200-day moving average of $255.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

