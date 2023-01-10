Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.21.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Trading Up 24.6 %

Shares of EXAS opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $84.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,684,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,517,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,742,000 after acquiring an additional 709,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,971,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,744,000 after acquiring an additional 647,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.