Evmos Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00002364 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $123.71 million and $1.19 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Evmos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00443997 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.01306095 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.75 or 0.31360403 BTC.

About Evmos

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.