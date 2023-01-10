Evmos (EVMOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.37 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, Evmos has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $117.29 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

