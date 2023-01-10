Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $54.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Essent Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essent Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 84.17%. The business had revenue of $261.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at $903,192.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.