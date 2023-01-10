Eric Carre Sells 12,325 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Carre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of Halliburton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.2 %

HAL traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.91. 287,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,432. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $677,566,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,360 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $88,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $187,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,261 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

