Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for January 10th (AAMC, AAU, ADXS, AFLYY, AMPE, ARGGY, AVGR, AZRE, CETX, CYD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH). They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY). Morgan Stanley issued an underweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a neutral rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Inchcape (OTCMKTS:INCPY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

