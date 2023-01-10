Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Raised to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 380.00 to 370.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

EQNR opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 51.24%. The business had revenue of $43.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,473,000 after buying an additional 108,051,631 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after buying an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,024,000 after buying an additional 1,214,100 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

