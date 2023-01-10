EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $399.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $414.00 to $399.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $417.87.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $324.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.78. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $581.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

