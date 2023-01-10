Energy Web Token (EWT) Trading Up 10.1% This Week

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $106.31 million and approximately $876,668.57 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.23 or 0.00018516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions.EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energy Web Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energy Web Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

