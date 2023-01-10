Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EMRAF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of EMRAF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.08. 4,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50. Emera has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.