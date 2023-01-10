ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001882 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $64.84 million and $992.34 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00012908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00037094 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00043130 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005782 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00019361 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00242054 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.3241939 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.