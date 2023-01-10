Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.83.

NYSE ELAN opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $29.66.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,399.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

