Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $13.17.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
