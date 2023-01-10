Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $13.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 322,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

