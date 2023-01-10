Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eagle Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.54-$7.54 EPS.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 279,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,001. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $399.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.50). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Articles

