EAC (EAC) Trading Down 70.9% This Week

EAC (EAC) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 70.9% against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and $7,375.50 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00476189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020007 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000897 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00019229 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01206977 USD and is down -8.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,753.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

