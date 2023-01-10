EAC (EAC) Price Hits $0.0124 on Major Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded 68.3% lower against the US dollar. EAC has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $4,456.79 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.00467377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019741 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000915 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019177 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01129974 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,342.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.