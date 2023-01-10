E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
EONGY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($12.90) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of E.On from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.70.
E.On Price Performance
OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. E.On has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.68.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on E.On (EONGY)
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Gets Boost From Chips Act
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Back on Board, Stock Surges
Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.