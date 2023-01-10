E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($12.90) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of E.On from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.70.

E.On Price Performance

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82. E.On has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.68.

E.On Company Profile

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $28.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

