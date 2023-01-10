Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,712 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,944,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

