DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.96.

Shares of DKNG opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

