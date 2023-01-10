Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCS. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. Doximity has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 325.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 417.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Doximity during the first quarter worth $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after acquiring an additional 716,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

