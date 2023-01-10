dotdigital Group Plc (DOTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $0.86. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DOTD opened at GBX 89 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £266.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,205.00. dotdigital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52.60 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186.35 ($2.27). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

In other news, insider Alistair Gurney bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £25,110 ($30,592.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

