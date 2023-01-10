Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.00) to GBX 4,500 ($54.82) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.15) to GBX 5,010 ($61.04) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.61) to GBX 4,500 ($54.82) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.81) to GBX 3,160 ($38.50) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,158.89.
Diageo Price Performance
Shares of Diageo stock opened at $178.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average is $177.41. Diageo has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- What Macy’s Guidance Means For Retail
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.