Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.00) to GBX 4,500 ($54.82) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.15) to GBX 5,010 ($61.04) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.61) to GBX 4,500 ($54.82) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.81) to GBX 3,160 ($38.50) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,158.89.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $178.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average is $177.41. Diageo has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after buying an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,869,000 after purchasing an additional 366,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 242,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after purchasing an additional 139,294 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 3,182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after buying an additional 123,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

