DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.42

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. It primarily operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

Further Reading

