Devon Energy’s (DVN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $86.00. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s previous close.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

