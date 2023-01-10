Dero (DERO) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, Dero has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Dero has a market cap of $51.88 million and $68,722.21 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $3.93 or 0.00022863 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,207.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00476500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.45 or 0.00926644 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00117064 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.79 or 0.00620624 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00259925 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,187,524 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

