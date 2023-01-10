Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells $41,552.32 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Carole Ho sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $41,552.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,889.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Carole Ho sold 1,451 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $41,600.17.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $83,573.97.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. 485,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,737. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.93. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $42.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

