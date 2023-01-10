Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Upgraded by Jonestrading to “Hold”

Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DCPH. Guggenheim upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, September 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 177.53%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,403,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 699,071 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,250,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,200,000 after purchasing an additional 670,508 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.