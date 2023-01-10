DA Davidson Increases Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Price Target to $126.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.33.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $110.57 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $111.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average is $83.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,358. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.