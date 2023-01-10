Czech National Bank Takes $12.47 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 104,954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 78,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 314,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,307,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBM opened at $143.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

