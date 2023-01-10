Czech National Bank Purchases Shares of 165,564 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 165,564 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,474,000. Walmart accounts for 0.6% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.52.

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $390.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

