CV SHOTS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $641.17 (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 51.6% higher against the dollar. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CV SHOTS has a total market cap of $21.73 million and $641.17 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CV SHOTS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 130.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00445207 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.00 or 0.01443166 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.80 or 0.31445870 BTC.

CV SHOTS Token Profile

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

Buying and Selling CV SHOTS

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00599989 USD and is down -14.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $43.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CV SHOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CV SHOTS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.