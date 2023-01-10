CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Jonestrading

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jonestrading from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. TheStreet lowered CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.40.

NYSE:CTO opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a market cap of $418.68 million, a P/E ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 860.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $32,178.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32,260 shares in the company, valued at $521,644.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 11,560 shares of company stock worth $193,229 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 282,253 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 205.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 232,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 156,169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

