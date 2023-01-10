CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Jonestrading

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jonestrading from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. TheStreet lowered CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.40.
CTO Realty Growth Price Performance
NYSE:CTO opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a market cap of $418.68 million, a P/E ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 0.79. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82.
CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth
In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $32,178.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32,260 shares in the company, valued at $521,644.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 11,560 shares of company stock worth $193,229 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 282,253 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 205.7% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 232,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 156,169 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
